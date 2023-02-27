UrduPoint.com

Power To Remain Suspended In Haripur, Mardan, Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday issued power shutdown notices due to maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Haripur Grid Station on February 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Mirpur, Ali Khan, NRTC and Pak Astar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from the 132 KV Wah-Haripur Transmission Line on February 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a result, consumers of 66 KV Haripur and Havilian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 28 from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m., inconveniencing consumers of 11 KV Shah Dhandh, Rural 2, Zando, Ghari Kapura, Col Jawad Khan Shaheed, and Tawas feeders.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on February 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Jabri, Panian 1,2,Kot 1,2,3, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera 2, Town 1,2,3,4,SNK, Banyan, New Khan Pur, Baldher, RTC, T and T, Mirpur 1, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Whereas the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on February 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Consequently, consumers of 11 KV Bara, Alizai, PAF Base, City 4, Sleeper, TAPPI and PAF feeders will face inconvenience.

