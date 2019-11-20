Power to remain suspended in various parts in KP

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 21, 23, 27, 30 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,11,12, Deans Heights feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawara Cantt Grid Station on November 21 from 8:30 AM to 12:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar Road, KTH, Islamia College, PAF, Tehkal Payan, Commercial 1,2, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on November 21 from 1PM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Palosai 1, Mall Road, University Town and Scarp feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 21 from 9 AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad, Zaryab, Gul Bahar 1, Pando Road feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 21 from 12 PM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Radio Pak, Jagra, Chamkani, Chughal Pura, Hashtnagri, Urmer, Lala, Shikandar Pura feeders will face inconveniences.