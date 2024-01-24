Power To Remain Suspended On Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat Grids
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 25th and 30th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Consequently, it said consumers of New Hayatabad 5, Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on 25th and 26th January from 8:30 a.
m. to 4:30 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Nowshehra-Chirat Cement Factory Transmission Line on 29th January from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Chirat Cement Factory grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Karak Grid Station on 25th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Karak 1,2, Bogra, Latamber 1, W and C Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.
Recent Stories
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA taking concrete measures to protect natural beauty of capital2 minutes ago
-
JUI-F to start new journey of development after winning elections: Maulana Zia2 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab resolves dozens of public complaints: Spokesperson2 minutes ago
-
PPP always strived for middle class uplift: Bilawal2 minutes ago
-
PPP local leader shot dead in Jamshoro12 minutes ago
-
DC for intensifying crackdown against profiteers of fertilizers12 minutes ago
-
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferred with the prestigio ..15 minutes ago
-
UN Women, Japan celebrate success of women’s socio-economic resilience project22 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance32 minutes ago
-
Civil society, environmentalists berate civic agency for intending to repossess Islamabad Zoo32 minutes ago
-
Peshawar police finalizes security plan for general elections42 minutes ago
-
Body of drowned child recovered from Karachi stream52 minutes ago