Power To Remain Suspended On Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat Grids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 25th and 30th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of New Hayatabad 5, Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on 25th and 26th January from 8:30 a.

m. to 4:30 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Nowshehra-Chirat Cement Factory Transmission Line on 29th January from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Chirat Cement Factory grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Karak Grid Station on 25th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Karak 1,2, Bogra, Latamber 1, W and C Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.

