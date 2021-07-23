UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Transformer Explosion Claims 7 Lives In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Power transformer explosion claims 7 lives in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A power transformer explosion in Unit 8, Latifabad, Hyderabad claimed seven lives and left 18 others injured on Friday morning.

According to police due to the explosion, hot oil splitted from the Pole Mounted Transformer (PMT) which affected people nearby the pole including linemen of Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (HESCO).

The deceased were identified as Shujaat, Tabish, Waqas, Noman, Sajjad Qureshi, Nadeem and Fayaz.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's Burns Ward from where those in critical conditions were referred to Karachi.

Two of the injured persons, Suhail and Fayaz, were Linemen of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

The explosion was so strong that three rickshaws and a motorcycle was also burnt.

In a statement issued here, a HESCOs spokesman cited overloading of the power connections on 200 KV transformer as the reason of the blast.

"The HESCO staff was present there. As soon as the jumpers were attached and load was given on the PMT a sudden flash occurred and it caught fire and began to spill hot oil," the statement said.

HESCO's Chief Executive Officer, Rehan Hameed has prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and expressed sympathy with the families of deceased.

HESCO has also established a committee headed by Deputy Director Safety to conduct probe into the incident and fix responsibility.

It is to be mentioned here that three persons, injured in a similar explosion in a PMT in Hyderabad over a month ago, lost their lives during the treatment.

The Hyderabad police have registered a First Information Report against the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Fire Police Electricity Company Oil Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

16 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

16 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.