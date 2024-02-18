Power Transmission Affected Due To Rain In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Due to rain in different areas of PESCO region, power transmission is affected in provincial capital Peshawar and in other districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a PESCO spokesman, the rains continue in Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat and Swabi and due to rain, some feeders of PESCO have been tripped.
On the instructions of PESCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, the field staff has been put on high alert.
As soon as the intensity of rain decreases, the process of restoring electricity will be started and consumers are requested to stay away from electrical installations during rains, spokesperson PESCO said.
In case of any emergency, call PESCO helpline 118 free of charge. In view of the bad weather, the public is requested to cooperate, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP leader regrets ongoing protest after elections14 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours14 minutes ago
-
Free medical, eye camp organised at Lahore Press Club14 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 16m from 517 defaulters in 24 hours14 minutes ago
-
Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo to be held on Feb 19, 2024 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovery team attacked in Gawalmandi24 minutes ago
-
Station Commander for eliminating terrorism with people’s cooperation24 minutes ago
-
Storytelling session on Lahore history33 minutes ago
-
Coaching course concludes34 minutes ago
-
Power supply suspension schedule for Feb 1934 minutes ago
-
Man held over fake dacoity call44 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, two held44 minutes ago