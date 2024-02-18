Power transmission affected due to rain in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Due to rain in different areas of PESCO region, power transmission is affected in provincial capital Peshawar and in other districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a PESCO spokesman, the rains continue in Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat and Swabi and due to rain, some feeders of PESCO have been tripped.

On the instructions of PESCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, the field staff has been put on high alert.

As soon as the intensity of rain decreases, the process of restoring electricity will be started and consumers are requested to stay away from electrical installations during rains, spokesperson PESCO said.

In case of any emergency, call PESCO helpline 118 free of charge. In view of the bad weather, the public is requested to cooperate, the spokesman added.