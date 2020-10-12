Power transmission capacity enhances by 5500 MW in last two years

Like bringing reforms on power generation side, the government has also equally focused on the transmission side and enhanced capacity by 5500 MW during the last two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Like bringing reforms on power generation side, the government has also equally focused on the transmission side and enhanced capacity by 5500 MW during the last two years.

Officials sources told APP here that earlier, the system could only transmit 18,000 MW electricity but now owing to up-gradation 25,000 MW could easily be transmitted it. They said over 23,000 MW electricity was successfully transmitted during the peak summer.

They said in past the NTDC 500 kV and 220 Kv always witnessed frequent tripping particularly in winter season, however, not a single tripping incident occurred after up-grading the transmission system.

Similarly, the incumbent government has devised an integrated plan to generate 100,000 MW by 2047 through indigenous resources to ensure energy security and boost industries.

Under the devised plan, share of indigenous energy would be enhanced to 80 per cent to get rid of expensive energy based on imported fuel.

Renewable Energy (RE) policy had already been approved with the consultation of all stakeholders. Sindh and Balochistan would be major beneficiaries as many solar and wind projects would be set up in these provinces, they said. The energy projects would be set up in areas under the integrated programme, they said.

The policy targets increasing the share of alternative energy in the energy mix up to a level of 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030. Some 8000 MW would be added through RE by 2025 and its share would be increase to 30,000 MW by 2030, they added. They said the incumbent government revived all RE projects to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

\395