"Power With Safety" Drive Aims To Achieve Zero Incidents In Power Sector: Chairman NEPRA

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H. Farooqi has said that "Power with Safety" drive of NEPRA aims to achieve zero incidents in power sector

Addressing a roll-out ceremony of pocket-sized "Line Staff Safety and Book", the Chairman said that protection of workers' lives was one of the main goal of NEPRA's drive of "Power with Safety", said a press release.

He hoped that this handbook would immensely contribute in achieving that goal, ultimately leading to zero incidents.

He also lauded the efforts and contributions of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) in development of this handbook.

As part of its "Power with Safety" drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in collaboration with held roll out ceremony of pocket-sized "Line Staff Safety and Book".

The ceremony was attended by a large number of power sector professionals especially the line staff from distribution companies besides NEPRA officials.

NEPRA and FESCO has jointly designed and developed this pocket-sized "Safety Handbook" in urdu language.

The handbook covers most of the safety requirements, which will be carried-out by the DISCOs line staff in their pockets while on duty and will serve as a quick reference while facing any potential safety hazard.

