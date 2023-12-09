Open Menu

PowerChina Commences Full Scale Construction Of Mansehra 765/220KV Substation

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PowerChina commences full scale construction of Mansehra 765/220KV substation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The PowerChina Saturday has commenced the full-scale construction of the Mansehra 765/220KV substation, which will undertake power transmission between Dasu Hydropower Station and the Islamabad Power Grid.

According to the details, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mansehra 765kV Substation, Pakistan’s first 765kV substation Engineering, Procurement And Construction (EPC)) project constructed by PowerChina, was held at the project site, signaling the commencement of full-scale construction.

The substation is situated in Mansehra city and will facilitate power transmission between Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) and the Federal capital, pioneering the use of 765/220kV voltage for the first time.

This voltage grade represents the highest capacity substation in Pakistan at present. With its completion, by transmitting clean energy, its substation will help alleviate local power shortages and promote economic development in Pakistan.

In January 2023, PowerChina Electric Power Construction Corporation and the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) of Pakistan inked the EPC contract for the 765 kV Mansehra Substation.

The PowerChina has also signed another contract with NTDC, for the project of 765/220kV Mansehra Substation Lot 1. The project will build a 157-km-long 765kV double-circuit AC transmission line between the Dasu Hydropower Station and the Mansehra Substation.

The DHPP is a run-of-river project on the Indus River, located 7 km upstream of Dasu Town in District Kohistan. The site is 74 km downstream of the proposed Diamer Bhasha Dam site and 350 km from Islamabad. Upon its completion, the DHPP will have a total installed capacity of 4320 MW with 12 generating units.

It is among the priority projects under the National Power Policy 2013 and Vision 2025 of the Government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Bhasha Dam Company Mansehra Kohistan SITE January From Government

Recent Stories

Sophie Turner's new romance post Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner's new romance post Joe Jonas split

42 minutes ago
 Resham decides against marrying within showbiz ind ..

Resham decides against marrying within showbiz industry

53 minutes ago
 Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Faj ..

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ held at Pabbi

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

3 hours ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

3 hours ago
Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

17 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

17 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan