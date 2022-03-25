UrduPoint.com

Powerful Being Held Accountable: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Powerful being held accountable: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the powerful were being held accountable under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the first time in the history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the powerful were being held accountable under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the first time in the history.

While responding to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Zardari's statement, he said those who have been taking turns in forming governments in the past were barred from looting under PTI government.

"Today, all politically retarded (opposition) have united to fight Imran Khan but like before this time too humiliation will be their destiny," he said.

Gill said the incompetent opposition who have gathered against Imran Khan were nothing but losers.

"Some of them escape to London after hearing about accountability while some get a back ache. Those who have plundered the province of Sindh are also hiding themselves under fake illnesses. But the nation knows their corrupt faces and deeds," he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister London Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the series- ..

Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the series-deciding third Test

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad asks to utilize M&R funds a ..

Commissioner Hyderabad asks to utilize M&R funds according to granted limits

2 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 9 outlaws held; motorbikes, drugs recovered in isl ..

9 outlaws held; motorbikes, drugs recovered in islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

2 minutes ago
 Peshawar wins overall KP U21 Games trophy with 3 g ..

Peshawar wins overall KP U21 Games trophy with 3 gold, two silver medals

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>