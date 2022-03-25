Powerful being held accountable: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the powerful were being held accountable under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the first time in the history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the powerful were being held accountable under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the first time in the history.

While responding to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Zardari's statement, he said those who have been taking turns in forming governments in the past were barred from looting under PTI government.

"Today, all politically retarded (opposition) have united to fight Imran Khan but like before this time too humiliation will be their destiny," he said.

Gill said the incompetent opposition who have gathered against Imran Khan were nothing but losers.

"Some of them escape to London after hearing about accountability while some get a back ache. Those who have plundered the province of Sindh are also hiding themselves under fake illnesses. But the nation knows their corrupt faces and deeds," he said.