Powerful Circles Decide To End PTI Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:50 PM

Powerful circles decide to end PTI govt

Senior Journalist Sohail Warraich has claimed that poor performance and high inflation have annoyed the powerful circles which have decided to send this government home soon after the next month.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) The “powerful circles” have decided to remove Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) led government for failure to control inflation and high prices in March, a senior journalist has claimed.

Sohail Warraich—a senior journalist—has claimed that the incumbent government has failed to deliver and to control price high and inflation which annoyed the “powerful circles” which have decided to remove the government next month.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Solangi shared the statement on the basis of an article of Sohail Warraich that was carried by a news website in which he had said that the “powerful circles” have decided to send the PTI-led government packed home due to poor performance and high inflation. “Sending PTI home will be the first thing soon after March,” Solanai quoted Sohail Warraich as saying.

The inflation has badly stricken every citizen across the country as the prices of basic edibles have touched the sky and have gone out of reach of a common man. Utility bills are additional to burden the worries of the citizens. It was the reason that Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the authorities concerned to ensure relief to the public.

“We have no right in live in power corridors if we do not provide relief to the public,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing a meeting on inflation and high prices in Islamabad. He had said that the price hike and inflation is the result of successive governments’ corruption.

“We shall provide relief to the public at every cost,” Prime Minister Imran Khan added.

More Stories From Pakistan

