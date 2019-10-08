Powerful circles speed up efforts for backdoor relations between govt, Fazl

Before JUI-F Azadi march on Oct 27, it is likely that any backdoor deal could be struck to overcome the differences between government and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a senior anchor person has revealed

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) Before JUI-F Azadi march on Oct 27, it is likely that any backdoor deal could be struck to overcome the differences between government and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a senior anchor person has revealed.

Dr Shahid Masood, who is a known anchorperson, has said that JUI-F could not be allowed to create any problem or social disorder during its Azadi march in Islamabad. If the matter lingered on till Oct 27 due to various reasons then both PML-N and PPP will take part in the march.

He has also stated that Maulana may not hold any protest after Oct 27 if the deal is matured before that. On other hand, JUI-F has banned women workers from taking part in Azadi march.

However, so far, no reason has surfaced as to why the ban on women workers has been imposed.

The political analysts say that Maulana Fazl banned participation of women workers perhaps for the reason that he used to criticize the PTI for inviting women workers in its 126-day protest in Islamabad.

Now Maulana Fazl does not want to come under criticism. It may also be mentioned here that a notification was made viral on social media about the JUI-F Azadi march wherein the party leadership was targeted about an un-islamic act. The party leadership has said that the notification was completely fake and that it was made and spread by PTI to defame the party.