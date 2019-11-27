Powerful countries silent over occupied Kashmir for trading benefits, says PM Khan

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan made this revelation through his twitter account and strongly condemned the India’s design of Israeli type of settlements in disputed territory of Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that powerful states for their financial benefits were silent on the issue of Occupied Kashmir which is going through curfew for last more than 100 days.

Through his twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned curfew inside Occupied Kashmir. He also condemned the extreme ideology of Hindus, and especially of the RSS.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on the state of Indian counselor in the US Sandeep Chakranvorty who said that India would make settlements in disputed part of Kashmir by bringing Hindus and other Indian citizens on the footsteps of Israel.

Sandeep Chakranvorty, the Indian diplomat the US, was addressing a ceremony in the New York city about Indian government’s plans regarding settlements in the Occupied Kashmir.

“If Israel makes settlements in Palestine then why we can’t do it,” said Chakranvorty while talking to Indians in the US.

It may be mentioned here that the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed curfew in Occupied Kashmir and subjected the Kashmiri people to violence, torture and detentions to maintain its illegitimate control over the disputed territory.