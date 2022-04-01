UrduPoint.com

Powerful Country Angry With Pakistan Over Russia Visit: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2022 | 03:21 PM

Powerful country angry with Pakistan over Russia visit: PM

Imran Khan who did not name any country says that the powerful country is supporting it's ally, India.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan said a "Powerful country" was angry with Pakistan because of his recent visit to Russia.

Imran Khan said that the “powerful country” was supporting its ally, India. “Today, I read the statement of the British Foreign Secretary that mentioned that they could not say anything to India as it was an independent state. I don’t blame them for this support, this is our mistake,” he said.

Criticizing Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Imran Khan said: “Those who are preparing to get to the Prime Minister's Office are giving interviews that my statements will piss off America and Pakistan cannot survive without its support,”.

Imran Khan accused the opposition, saying that these leaders had sacrificed Pakistan’s economy and humiliated the country in the world because of their benefits.

Talking about the “threat letter”, the PM said that an honourable person was always respected, questioning if a country could threaten another country.”

The PM claimed to have received against his government from a foreign country, the decisions of previous politicians had led to a situation wherein no foreign country respected Pakistan.

He said, "They order us. They say that if the no-confidence motion does not become successful, there will be consequences for Pakistan,".

He stated that inclusive prosperity, rule of law and an independent foreign policy were key elements for the national security of any country.

The PM said that unequal development, the increasing gap between the rich and poor and capture of resources by a handful of elite class make a country vulnerable.

He emphasised that society became secure and successful when it looked after the weak segments and ensured the rule of law.

He pointed out that the present government has pursued an independent foreign policy and did not become part of “bloc politics to achieve the same objectives”. He said, as a result, Pakistan has received a lot of respect and recognition at the international level over the last three-and-a-half years

PM Imran Khan said that without an independent foreign policy, the country cannot protect the interests of its people.

