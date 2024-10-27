Powerful Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Atleast two persons were burnt alive during a cylinder blast that occurred in a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder shop located in Sagheer Centre Federal B Area, Karachi on early Sunday.
According to detail, police sources informed that the blast occurred due to leakage of gas from a cylinder, private news channels reported.
Rescue teams brought the fire under control after three hours of cooling operations.
Four fire brigade vehicles were used in this operation.
Rescue teams said that all the victims were safely shifted to a local hospital.
