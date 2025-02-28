Open Menu

Powerful Explosion Occurred In Mosque

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Powerful explosion occurred in mosque

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A powerful explosion occurred on Friday inside the main hall of the mosque at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak in Nowshera district during Friday prayers.

The blast resulted in the deaths of at least five worshippers and left several others injured.

Among the injured is Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S).

Rescue teams have arrived at the scene, and the injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the nature and cause of the explosion.

