Powerful Explosion Rocks Sindh High Court Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) A powerful explosion rocked the Sindh High Court (SHC) building on early Wednesday morning, damaging several walls and breaking windowpanes, no casualties were reported so far.

DIG South Asad Raza talking to a private news channel said that the the blast appeared to be caused by a gas leakage in the canteen of the new bar room of the court.

The explosion was so powerful that it cracked all the windowpanes of the bar room and the canteen.

The SHC security team immediately called in the bomb disposal squad for screening the area, he said, adding, explosion occurred at 6:00 a.m., they confirmed.

