Powerful made accountable to law for first time in history: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that for the first time in history, those were made accountable to the law who remained in power corridors

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that for the first time in history, those were made accountable to the law who remained in power corridors.

In reaction to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said all courtiers including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were unable to be held accountable for corruption.

Every time, Khaqan requested to install camera insides the court when he came out of the court, he said.

Gill said the courtiers would not be able to show their faces if cameras were installed in the court. Making humble submission in the court and showing victory sign outside the court have become their tradition, he said.

