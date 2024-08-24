Powerful surprise' awaits India in Kashmir, wani warns ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Hussain Wani Saturday condemned the Indian government's attempts to alter Kashmir's religious and cultural identity, warning of severe consequences and a "powerful surprise" in the upcoming Kashmir elections, amidst growing concerns that the region's identity is under threat.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Altaf Hussain Wani rejected India's announcement to hold elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K), terming it a "desperate attempt" to deceive the international community.

Wani emphasized that such moves would not legitimize India's occupation of the disputed region and stressed that the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination would continue unabated.

Wani's condemnation of the Indian government's actions is the latest in a growing chorus of dissent from Kashmiri leaders, who accuse the government of pursuing a systematic agenda to change the demographic makeup of the region.

"The Indian government's actions have been widely criticized by human rights groups and international organizations, who warn of the potential for further instability in the region," he added.

Despite these tactics, Wani vowed that the Kashmiri people would remain steadfast in their struggle for self-determination, a right upheld by United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He emphasized that the Kashmiri people's fight for freedom would continue until their rights were recognized and

respected.

The so-called elections announced by India are nothing but a drama, a sham exercise to create a false impression of normalcy in the region," Wani said.

"The Kashmiri people will not fall for this trickery and will continue to demand their right to self-determination, as promised by the UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

By dismissing the Indian elections as a 'drama', Wani has exposed the hollowness of India's claims to democracy and its attempts to legitimize its occupation of the disputed region.