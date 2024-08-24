Open Menu

Powerful Surprise' Awaits India In Kashmir, Wani Warns Ahead Of Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Powerful surprise' awaits India in Kashmir, wani warns ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Hussain Wani Saturday condemned the Indian government's attempts to alter Kashmir's religious and cultural identity, warning of severe consequences and a "powerful surprise" in the upcoming Kashmir elections, amidst growing concerns that the region's identity is under threat.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Altaf Hussain Wani rejected India's announcement to hold elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K), terming it a "desperate attempt" to deceive the international community.

Wani emphasized that such moves would not legitimize India's occupation of the disputed region and stressed that the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination would continue unabated.

Wani's condemnation of the Indian government's actions is the latest in a growing chorus of dissent from Kashmiri leaders, who accuse the government of pursuing a systematic agenda to change the demographic makeup of the region.

"The Indian government's actions have been widely criticized by human rights groups and international organizations, who warn of the potential for further instability in the region," he added.

Despite these tactics, Wani vowed that the Kashmiri people would remain steadfast in their struggle for self-determination, a right upheld by United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He emphasized that the Kashmiri people's fight for freedom would continue until their rights were recognized and

respected.

The so-called elections announced by India are nothing but a drama, a sham exercise to create a false impression of normalcy in the region," Wani said.

"The Kashmiri people will not fall for this trickery and will continue to demand their right to self-determination, as promised by the UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

By dismissing the Indian elections as a 'drama', Wani has exposed the hollowness of India's claims to democracy and its attempts to legitimize its occupation of the disputed region.

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain United Nations Condemnation Democracy Jammu From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan