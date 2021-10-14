UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)have caught 128 powerpilferersduring separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft ofover 1,79,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

