Power pilferers nabbed In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)  have caught 110 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,38,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed while four cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

