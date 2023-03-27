UrduPoint.com

Powers Of Inspectors Price Control Be Also Given To Administrators: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Powers of Inspectors price control be also given to administrators: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Monday said that the powers of Inspectors price control should also be given to administrators to check the overpricing of essential commodities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Monday said that the powers of Inspectors price control should also be given to administrators to check the overpricing of essential commodities.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Governor's House.

The governor said that the general public was facing challenging times due to inflation, besides, the conditions of public sector employees had also worsened, and therefore, he was writing a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh to increase the salaries of employees by 30 to 35 percent.

He said that he was also suggesting fixing the minimum wages at least by Rs 50,000 in the next budget.

He said that all the stakeholders had raised objections to the committee set up with reference to the regularization of Goths, in this regard, he had written a letter to the Sindh Chief Minister to reconsider the matter.

He said that efforts should be made to prevent inflation and to ensure availability of the essential commodities at official prices.

In this regard, a new price list should be set within 48 hours while the price list should be prepared by visiting to the vegetable market, he said.

He said that the situation was getting worse and it was our moral responsibility to support the poor people.

The governor also appealed to the philanthropists to come forward in this difficult situation and help the people who were in trouble.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Governor Poor Budget Price Market Moral All

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

5 seconds ago
 LWMC CEO visits trucking points, different areas i ..

LWMC CEO visits trucking points, different areas in city

6 seconds ago
 Honduras Decides to Establish Diplomatic Ties With ..

Honduras Decides to Establish Diplomatic Ties With China With No Preconditions - ..

7 seconds ago
 Russians would prefer to travel to if they have a ..

Russians would prefer to travel to if they have a chance to make a hypothetical ..

9 seconds ago
 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Cha ..

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Changes in His Cabinet Ahead of L ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, South Africa Mull Creating BRICS Geologica ..

Russia, South Africa Mull Creating BRICS Geological Platform for Data Sharing - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.