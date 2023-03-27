Powers of Inspectors price control be also given to administrators: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Monday said that the powers of Inspectors price control should also be given to administrators to check the overpricing of essential commodities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Monday said that the powers of Inspectors price control should also be given to administrators to check the overpricing of essential commodities.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Governor's House.

The governor said that the general public was facing challenging times due to inflation, besides, the conditions of public sector employees had also worsened, and therefore, he was writing a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh to increase the salaries of employees by 30 to 35 percent.

He said that he was also suggesting fixing the minimum wages at least by Rs 50,000 in the next budget.

He said that all the stakeholders had raised objections to the committee set up with reference to the regularization of Goths, in this regard, he had written a letter to the Sindh Chief Minister to reconsider the matter.

He said that efforts should be made to prevent inflation and to ensure availability of the essential commodities at official prices.

In this regard, a new price list should be set within 48 hours while the price list should be prepared by visiting to the vegetable market, he said.

He said that the situation was getting worse and it was our moral responsibility to support the poor people.

The governor also appealed to the philanthropists to come forward in this difficult situation and help the people who were in trouble.