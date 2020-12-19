UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Powers Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

Powers shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Mahabbat Khail, Munda Khail and Jalal Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Kalal Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 6 pm while Kot Isa Shah and Kalara feeders originating from 132-KV Bhamb grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 5pm on Sunday (December 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pir Kot and Kot Khan feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhamb grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 4pm whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV MS First Treat grid station will observe load shedding from 8am to 7 pm on December 20.

More Stories From Pakistan

