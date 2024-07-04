PP-145 Election: Tribunal Grants Time To MPA To Respond
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:23 PM
An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted an opportunity to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's MPA Sami Ullah Chaudhry to submit a reply to the election petition challenging his victory from the PP-145 constituency
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted an opportunity to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's MPA Sami Ullah Chaudhry to submit a reply to the election petition challenging his victory from the PP-145 constituency.
The election tribunal, comprising Justice Anwaar Hussain, passed the orders while hearing an election petition filed by independent candidate Mian Muhammad Yasir against the victory of Sami Ullah Chaudhry from PP-145.
During the proceedings, Sami Ullah's counsel appeared before the tribunal and sought time for filing a reply to the petition, which was granted by the tribunal. The tribunal also directed the counsel to advance arguments regarding the maintainability of the plea on the next hearing, July 24.
Recent Stories
HEC, UNHCR discuss collaborative initiatives for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to Alan Faqeer
Sukkur Police issues traffic plan for Muharram
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains
Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, UNHCR discuss collaborative initiatives for Afghan refugees in Pakistan41 seconds ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to Alan Faqeer42 seconds ago
-
Sukkur Police issues traffic plan for Muharram46 seconds ago
-
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals7 minutes ago
-
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held4 minutes ago
-
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond4 minutes ago
-
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision4 minutes ago
-
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session5 minutes ago
-
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains5 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted5 minutes ago
-
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiatives12 minutes ago
-
Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain terrorism resurgenc ..5 minutes ago