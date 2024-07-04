PP-145 election: Tribunal grants time to MPA to respond

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted an opportunity to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's MPA Sami Ullah Chaudhry to submit a reply to the election petition challenging his victory from the PP-145 constituency.

The election tribunal, comprising Justice Anwaar Hussain, passed the orders while hearing an election petition filed by independent candidate Mian Muhammad Yasir against the victory of Sami Ullah Chaudhry from PP-145.

During the proceedings, Sami Ullah's counsel appeared before the tribunal and sought time for filing a reply to the petition, which was granted by the tribunal. The tribunal also directed the counsel to advance arguments regarding the maintainability of the plea on the next hearing, July 24.