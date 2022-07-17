UrduPoint.com

PP-158,Lahore: PTI's Mian Usman Secure Victory

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won PP-158 Lahore,XV by securing 37,463 votes.

His rival Rana Ahsan of PML-N declared runner up by securing 31,906 votes.TLP's Muhammad Bilal got 5,632 votes.

JIP's Umair Awan managed only 569 votes.

Jamilur Rehman of PNP secured only 114 votes.

The turn out remained 32.33 percent

