PP-202, Sahiwal-VII: PTI candidate Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar defeats Nauman Langrial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clinched Punjab Assembly's PP-202, Sahiwal-VII by securing 62,298 votes.

According to the results, Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 59,191 votes.

Umair Saleem of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan secured only 5,222 votes.The turn out remained 55.81 percent.