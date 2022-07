ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Syed Muhammad Rafiuddin Bukhari, an independent candidate clinched PP-228 Lodhran V of Punjab Assembly by securing 45,020 votes.

According to the results, Izzat Javed Khan of PTI secured 38,338 votes. While Nazir Ahmed Khan of PML-N got 34,929 votes.The turn out remained 55.88 percent.