PP-269 bye-election: Nomination papers submission process concludes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The process of submitting nomination papers for bye-election in PP-269 concluded here Thursday.

According to the returning officer, "as many as 26 candidates have submitted the papers to contest the election."

Former MNA Raza Rabbani Khar also submitted the papers. Captain (rtd) Abdul Khaliq and former MNA Mehar Irshad Syal are among the candidates aspiring to contest the bye-election.

Similarly, former independent candidate Iqbal Pitafi and former Chairman Municipal Committee Akram Chandiya had filed papers to fight the election.

The constituency of PP 269 got vacant by the resignation of the PPP's candidate, Alamdar Hussain Qureshi. He had tendered his resignation before completing the second count of the electoral result.

"The candidates will be allotted symbols on May 1, while the polling will be held on May 18," it was said.