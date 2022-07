(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Raja Muhammad Sagheer, a candidate of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) clinched Punjab Assembly's PP-7, Rawalpindi seat by securing 68906 votes.

According to unofficial results, PTI's candidate Col (R) Shabbir Awan has begged 68,867 votes and secured second position.