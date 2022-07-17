UrduPoint.com

PP-7 Rwp By-elections: Polling Held In Kahuta & Kallar Syedan Amid Tight Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PP-7 Rwp by-elections: Polling held in Kahuta & Kallar Syedan amid tight security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Amid tight security arrangements, polling process for the by-election in Rawalpindi PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan tehsils held as over 4000 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order in the constituency and no major untoward incident was report in the area.

Rawalpindi district administration had declared 76 polling stations sensitive in PP-7 and finalized foolproof security arrangements, deploying extra force to control law and order situation.

The polling process started at 8 am on Sunday continued till 5 pm in the evening peacefully without any break while the voters present inside the polling stations was allowed to cast ballots even after the end of polling time. The counting of the votes would start after end of the polling process and the complete results would be announced at the spot by the Presiding Officers after completion of the counting process.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had made comprehensive arrangements to hold the polling process in a peaceful environment.

According to a spokesman, the administration had set up 28 special police pickets at different points in PP-7.

On the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the administration had established 266 polling stations and deployed over 4,000 police personnel to maintain law and order on the by-election day, he added.

He said, the administration had declared 76 polling stations out of total 266 sensitive in the constituency. There are a total of 335,295 voters in PP-7, including 171,464 male and 163,831 female. PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan constituency falls under the constituency of NA-57. 36 male, 35 female and 195 combined polling stations had been set up while 600 lady cops were deployed at all polling stations.

The administration had divided PP-7 into two zones, five sectors and 15 sub-sectors to ensure security foolproof in the constituency.

37 quick response teams of Elite Commandos had also been formed and 53 mobile teams were also patrolling in the area. Authorities had provided 133 motorcycles and 8 vehicles to the polling stations to avoid any problem on the by-election day.

According to district administration, no one was allowed to carry weapons, indulge in aerial firing and use of loudspeakers and the officers concerned were directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

All-out efforts were made to ensure implementation of rules and regulations and code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

All available resources were utilized to create a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for the by-elections, he said and added that senior police officers were monitoring all election processes closely in their respective areas.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Imran Ahmar, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Sunday visited different polling stations set up for PP-7 by-elections in Kahuta and Kallar Syedan.

They checked security arrangements and issued instructions to the police personnel to maintain law and order.

The CPO informed that SSP Investigation, SSP Operations and other senior police officers were directed to remain in the field and check duties of the police personnel.

Foolproof security arrangements were finalized for 76 polling stations declared sensitive in PP-7 and extra force was deployed to control law and order situation, he added.

CPO also visited control room set up at Kahuta police station to monitor PP-7 by-elections.

The location mapping facility was provided in the control room to check the location of the election material and results delivery staff. The law and order situation was also being monitored closely through police control room, he added.

The CPO also paid surprise visits to different polling stations on Saturday night and checked duties of the police personnel deployed there.

Rawalpindi district administration had also set up a control room to monitor the situation in the constituency.

102 officers and personnel of City Traffic Police were also deployed to regulate traffic in the constituency.

395

