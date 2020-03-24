UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PP Starts Disbursement Of Pensions To Retired Employees At Doorstep

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:21 PM

PP starts disbursement of pensions to retired employees at doorstep

Pakistan Post (PP) on Tuesday started disbursement of pensions to employees at their doorstep to ensure the safety of thousands of retired employees of the department, following COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post (PP) on Tuesday started disbursement of pensions to employees at their doorstep to ensure the safety of thousands of retired employees of the department, following COVID-19.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that all the Postmaster Generals (PMGs) and circle heads were instructed to ensure the safety of retired and in service employees and customers.

According to official notification, DG Pakistan Post has ordered to provide field employees all over Pakistan with necessary personal protection gear to deal with the ongoing situation. Pakistan Post has also suspended the queue system at General Post Offices (GPO).

The decision has been made to ensure that the elderly stay at home and remain safe amid the global Coronavirus pandemic.

About 1.3 million pensioners will be disseminated their due allowances at the doorstep by Pakistan Post employees. The pensions would be disbursed through special teams and unit officer would be responsible for all the process. Corona Crisis Management Committee would supervise and monitor all the process.

In this regard a focal person was appointed to coordinate the disbursement of pensions at doorstep.

Related Topics

Pakistan Circle Pakistan Post Post All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China launches new remote sensing satellites

4 minutes ago

China completes new large solar telescope

3 minutes ago

China's tourist island cleared of COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Exceed 27,000 With 11 ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuela Receives 10,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase 7.80% in 8 months

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.