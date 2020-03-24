PP starts disbursement of pensions to retired employees at doorstep

Pakistan Post (PP) on Tuesday started disbursement of pensions to employees at their doorstep to ensure the safety of thousands of retired employees of the department, following COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post (PP) on Tuesday started disbursement of pensions to employees at their doorstep to ensure the safety of thousands of retired employees of the department, following COVID-19.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that all the Postmaster Generals (PMGs) and circle heads were instructed to ensure the safety of retired and in service employees and customers.

According to official notification, DG Pakistan Post has ordered to provide field employees all over Pakistan with necessary personal protection gear to deal with the ongoing situation. Pakistan Post has also suspended the queue system at General Post Offices (GPO).

The decision has been made to ensure that the elderly stay at home and remain safe amid the global Coronavirus pandemic.

About 1.3 million pensioners will be disseminated their due allowances at the doorstep by Pakistan Post employees. The pensions would be disbursed through special teams and unit officer would be responsible for all the process. Corona Crisis Management Committee would supervise and monitor all the process.

In this regard a focal person was appointed to coordinate the disbursement of pensions at doorstep.