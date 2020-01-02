UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPA Board Approves Transaction Structure Of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:27 PM

PPA board approves transaction structure of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway

The Board of Directors of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) approved on Thursday the transaction structure for the project of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway (M6) based upon the recommended option in the feasibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):The Board of Directors of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) approved on Thursday the transaction structure for the project of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway (M6) based upon the recommended option in the feasibility.

In its meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, the board considered the transaction structures of Public Private Partnership Projects of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and NUST Teaching and Research Hospital.

Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA briefed the board on various aspects of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project.

The project is an NHA project, which is proposed to be built on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

The Motorway project is estimated to cost Rs 204.28 billion, and would take around 33 months to complete.

The NHA team gave a detailed briefing on the proposed transaction structure for the project which had been designed in consultation with the PPP Authority.

The board also considered a proposal of NUST for construction of a teaching and research hospital (NTRH) on BOT basis in the PPP mode.

The Board after thorough deliberations, cleared the project for implementation on BOT basis.

It was also decided that the hospital would have a public welfare element and would also cater to the treatment requirements of Sehat Insaf Card holders.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Motorway NHA Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

India installs lethal weapons along with LoC: Maso ..

3 minutes ago

Taj felicitates CM Sindh for achieving financial c ..

4 minutes ago

Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Rupee loses 03 paisas against dollar, closes at Rs ..

3 minutes ago

One Firefighter Killed in Factory Building Collaps ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) returns petition challenging am ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.