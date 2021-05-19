PPA demands international intervention in Gaza to save innocent lives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Pediatric Association expressing deep concern over the serious human rights' violations in Gaza Palestine, Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, Syria and Myanmar and unprecedented attacks affecting- directly or indirectly- children and adolescents has demanded international communities to intervene and save the civilian population from this humanitarian catastrophe.

Dr. M. Khalid Shafi, Secretary General Pakistan Pediatric Association, in a statement issued here Wednesday, said that international media as well as social media were full of pictures and videos showing young children both directly and indirectly suffering in Palestine.

Those horrifying incidents not only wreak immediate damage to the health and well-being of the children but also results in severe traumatic effects on mental health often leaving permanent scars on poor souls lasting a life time, he bemoaned.

As a custodian of children rights, Pakistan Pediatric Association on behalf of the whole community of Pakistani Pediatricians highlights their concern with great apprehension about welfare of affected children and adolescents.

He indicated that various organizations including the United Nations, World Health Organization, International Pediatric Association, other Pediatric and Human Rights Associations have been trying for decades to bring equity among children belonging to the underprivileged countries and various groups within the developing countries. Similarly, many verticals programs under WHO, UNICEF and other International Associations have also highlighted the mental and physical health issues of children and adolescents like SDGs, although established targets have been difficult to achieve.

One such issue which has time and again undermined such efforts has been the problems of children in war zone conflicts around the world, Dr. Shafi observed and added that those conflicts unfortunately occur mostly in parts of the world which were already afflicted and tormented with disease burden and high mortality.