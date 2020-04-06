PPA fears short supply of poultry products

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) on Monday said that hatcheries had almost stopped setting eggs for chick production as broiler farmers reduced placement of day-old chicks at their farms following poultry prices crashed due to its low consumption.

PPA Chairman Chaudhry Fargham said in a media statement issued here that egg layers had also been culled, which was already showing signs of short supply of eggs. Until last week, day-old chicks were being sold at Rs 2 to 3 per chick against cost of production of Rs 38 to 40 per chick.

As soon businesses resume and educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls open after the lockdown, the poultry demand would increase substantially and its prices would shoot up due to extreme low availability of chicken in the market, he added.

He mentioned that electricity had become the second highest input cost in chicken and eggs.

In order to avert the losses, the association has requested for reduction in electricity tariffs and deferring recovery of loans, he said. The government may have a compassionate look at the demands of the poultry sector, he appealed.

He also requested the government that shops of poultry be allowed to remain open 24/7 tofacilitate the general public.