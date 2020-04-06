UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPA Fears Short Supply Of Poultry Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

PPA fears short supply of poultry products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) on Monday said that hatcheries had almost stopped setting eggs for chick production as broiler farmers reduced placement of day-old chicks at their farms following poultry prices crashed due to its low consumption.

PPA Chairman Chaudhry Fargham said in a media statement issued here that egg layers had also been culled, which was already showing signs of short supply of eggs. Until last week, day-old chicks were being sold at Rs 2 to 3 per chick against cost of production of Rs 38 to 40 per chick.

As soon businesses resume and educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls open after the lockdown, the poultry demand would increase substantially and its prices would shoot up due to extreme low availability of chicken in the market, he added.

He mentioned that electricity had become the second highest input cost in chicken and eggs.

In order to avert the losses, the association has requested for reduction in electricity tariffs and deferring recovery of loans, he said. The government may have a compassionate look at the demands of the poultry sector, he appealed.

He also requested the government that shops of poultry be allowed to remain open 24/7 tofacilitate the general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Marriage May Market Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tareen thinks Principal Secy to PM is behind ongoi ..

23 minutes ago

Russia registers 954 new COVID-19 cases, tally at ..

27 minutes ago

More Than 19,000 Spanish Medical Personnel Have CO ..

33 minutes ago

Ali Haider,Yasir Akhtar laud Lahore Waste Managem ..

33 minutes ago

Pollen count decreases in Islamabad

33 minutes ago

Virtual Grand National raises 2.6 million pounds f ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.