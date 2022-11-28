PPA seeks parents' attention for sub-national Polio Immunization campaign

The Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) on Monday called upon the parents to make sure that every child under five years of age is given polio drops in every campaign in his area during the sub-national polio immunization campaign being conducted from November 28 in 27 districts and from December 05 onwards in 9 districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) on Monday called upon the parents to make sure that every child under five years of age is given polio drops in every campaign in his area during the sub-national polio immunization campaign being conducted from November 28 in 27 districts and from December 05 onwards in 9 districts.

PPA Secretary General Prof. M. Khalid Shafi said that PPA fully endorses the safety and efficacy of the oral polio vaccine and request parents' attention towards the significance of repeated polio vaccine doses.

As many as 36 districts will be targeted for vaccination in this campaign. 29 districts are included fully with all UCs / areas, while seven districts are included partially with selected UCs / areas.

A total of 13.55 million children will be targeted for vaccination during the campaign, including 6.3 million children in 9 districts of Punjab, 2.8 million children in 8 districts of Sindh, 3.1 million children in 12 districts of KP, 0.98 million children in 6 districts of Balochistan and 0.41 million children in Islamabad.