PPA To Set Up Fair Price Shops In Holy Month Of Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar has said that special fair price shops will be set up by the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held related to reduction in prices of poultry products on Friday.

He lauded the assurance by the Pakistan Poultry Association for reducing prices of poultry products.

Masood Anwar said that all possible support would be extended to solve problems of poultry industry.

Pakistan Punjab Price All Industry Ramadan

