PPAF and MRDO donates 100 wheel chairs to differently abled individuals

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with Marvi Rural Development Organization (MRDO) donated 100- wheelchairs to differently abled individuals belonging to Ghotki and Khairpur, Sindh at Shah Latif University, Khairpur.

Many dignitaries came forward to support the noble cause, these included, Member Provincial Assembly MunawarWassan, CEO MRDO,SughraSolangi, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP,SaadArshad, CEO PPAF,QaziAzmat Isa, Additional Deputy Commissioner,Iqbal Jangran and Muhammad Tahir Malik GeneralManager PPAF.

Manager Programs, Salman Ali, highlighted that the, aim of conducting this event was to enhance sensitivity of people towards issues of differently abled individuals and create new opportunities for them to excel in every field.

They are an equal part of the society and deserve our support in every way possible.

Speaking on this occasion, CEO PPAF, QaziAzmat Isasaid, “Our objective is to evoke sensitivity amongst people regarding the various problems faced by the differently abled individuals.



Our primary focus is to improve access for them in all facets of life whether it is access to health, education or recreational activities. . We need to ensure that these special individuals have a much stronger role to play in the future and have the ability to carve a sustainable future for them.



Member Provincial Assembly MunawarWassan acknowledged and appreciated the work of MRDO and PPAFin district Khairpur. He said such initiatives will directly contribute in improving the social-economiccondition of people with disabilities.

He stressed on the need to increase such interventions in the near future to facilitate more people.ASP and ADC also shared their views and appreciated the sincere efforts of MRDO & PPAF in this regard.