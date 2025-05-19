PPAF and Partners celebrates "Youm-e-Tashakur" across Balochistan to promote social harmony, community resilience

In a spirit of national unity and appreciation for community resilience, the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with its partner organizations, has organized a series of events to celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) across Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) In a spirit of national unity and appreciation for community resilience, the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with its partner organizations, has organized a series of events to celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) across Balochistan.

These celebrations aim to recognize the efforts of grassroots communities, local organizations, and district-level stakeholders in promoting peace, harmony, and inclusive development, said a news release.

The initiative is being implemented through PPAF’s committed partner organizations, with events taking place in key districts including Lasbela, Kech, Panjgur, Killa Saifullah, Jaffarabad, Quetta, Musakhel, Pishin, Mastung, Kohlu, and Barkhan.

Activities have been thoughtfully designed to bring together political leadership, district administrations, civil society actors, youth, religious scholars, media representatives, and local community members to reaffirm a shared commitment to a peaceful and cohesive society.

These vibrant district-level gatherings feature a wide range of activities including interfaith dialogues, peace walks, cultural performances, panel discussions, and award recognitions for local peacebuilders and volunteers.

Community institutions formed under PPAF-supported programs are playing a central role in mobilizing participation and fostering ownership of the event’s themes.

Through their on-ground presence and trusted relationships with communities, these organizations are ensuring inclusive participation and effective messaging across all segments of society.

Speaking about the initiative, Nadir Gul Barech, Chief Executive Officer of PPAF, highlighted the significance of community-driven development and social solidarity.

The celebration of Youm-e-Tashakur is more than a symbolic gesture, it is a collective tribute to the resilience, courage, and values of our communities. At PPAF, we believe in the power of people, and this initiative reflects our deep-rooted commitment to social cohesion, peace, and inclusive progress, he stated.

Our partnerships across Balochistan have shown that when communities are empowered, they become drivers of positive change, he further added.

Mr. Barech said that these efforts align with PPAF’s broader mission of reducing poverty, building social capital, and creating pathways for sustainable development by strengthening the role of local actors and community institutions.

PPAF remains committed to reinforcing peacebuilding and development at the grassroots level, and these celebrations serve as a testimony to what collective action can achieve when guided by unity, gratitude, and hope.