PPAF CEO reaffirms commitment to rehabilitation of flood-affected communities in KP

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Nadir Gul visited Swat to oversee emergency relief operations and reaffirm the organization’s long-term commitment to rehabilitation of flood-affected communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his visit to Village Arkot in Tehsil Matta, the CEO, accompanied by the Chief Operating Officer of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), met with displaced families and personally distributed food and non-food relief items.

He also engaged with community members to assess their most urgent needs following the recent floods, said a news release.

While sharing PPAF’s flood response efforts, Nadir Gul highlighted that as part of Flood Emergency Response 2025, PPAF, in partnership with SRSP, is supporting more than 8,000 flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Relief efforts include the provision of food packs, non-food items (NFIs), hygiene kits, healthcare services, and livestock vaccination.

In Swat and Buner alone, 7,200 families are being supported, while in Shangla, Swat, and Buner combined, nearly 7,000 families have already received assistance. In Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat, a further 5,500 families are being reached. To date, SRSP has distributed 1,356 relief packages in Swat, Shangla, and Buner, with distributions for remaining families continuing in the coming weeks.

The CEO further noted that nationwide, PPAF and its partner organizations have distributed 23,010 relief packages across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Key allocations included 2,600 packages each in Buner and Swat, 1,600 in Shangla, 1,500 in Diamer, Haveli, Kasur, Narowal, and Bahawalnagar, 1,400 in Jehlum Valley, and 1,000 in Kotli and Pakpatan.

Smaller but vital distributions took place in districts such as Ghizer, Ghanche, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Neelum Valley, and Lakki Marwat, ensuring that support reached even the remotest communities.

Household assessments conducted by PPAF and SRSP ensured that aid reached the most vulnerable families. Alongside relief packages, the operation includes medical camps, hygiene services, and livestock vaccination and treatment drives, designed not only to address immediate needs but also to safeguard health and protect livelihoods.

While talking to media representatives on PPAF’s relief efforts, the CEO said that "PPAF has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 25 years. From rebuilding one hundred thousand houses after earlier disasters to providing urgent relief today, our commitment remains the same – to bring timely support, restore hope, and strengthen resilience.”

Launched on August 20, 2025, the relief operation spans eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Buner, Shangla, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Swat, and Bajaur.

Managed from school-based hubs, these centers host healthcare, livestock vaccination, and medical camps, acting as both immediate relief stations and platforms for longer-term recovery.

With SRSP as the lead implementing partner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and with support from Paigham Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan, the European Union, the World Bank, and other partners, PPAF continues to demonstrate that recovery is not just about relief, but about building resilience and prosperity for the future.