PPAF commemorates Youm-e-Tashakur across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with its network of partner organizations, commemorated Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) across Sindh as part of a nationwide campaign under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative.

These celebrations aim to honor the resilience of communities and recognize their contributions to peace building, social inclusion, and national unity, said a statement issued on Monday.

District-level activities were held in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Khairpur, Malir, and Jamshoro, where youth groups, civil society representatives, district administration officials, religious leaders, and local influencers actively participated in a series of events.

The campaign is being implemented by PPAF’s dedicated partner organizations in Sindh, including AWARE, Baanh Beli, NRSP, and SPO in Tharparkar; SDS and AGAHE in Umerkot; SACHET and Baanh Beli in Khairpur; TDSP in Malir; CPDI in Jamshoro; and PDI in Tando Allahyar. While partner organizations in Matiari, Sanghar, and Shaheed Benazirabad have also engaged through regional social mobilization platforms.

These community events feature storytelling sessions, awareness walks, cultural performances, and recognition of youth and community leaders, with a shared emphasis on promoting harmony, mutual respect, and positive civic engagement- especially among youth, women, and marginalized groups.

Speaking on the occasion, PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Barech stated that celebrating Youm-e-Tashakur in Sindh reaffirms the spirit of community resilience and the power of local initiatives. From the deserts of Tharparkar to the heart of Umerkot, communities are standing united for peace, tolerance, and inclusive progress. He noted that such celebrations are not merely ceremonial but represent a deeper commitment to community-led development, peace building, and sustainable social change.

The Youm-e-Tashakur campaign highlights PPAF’s continued commitment to building social capital and empowering grassroots organizations. Through inclusive and participatory development, PPAF aims to strengthen the social fabric of Pakistan- one community at a time.