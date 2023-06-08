PPAF disburses 365,408 loans during July 2022-March 2023 under IFL

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has disbursed a total of 365,408 loans (62% women) amounting to Rs 14.93 billion to the borrowers during July 2022 to March 2023 under the Interest Free Loan (IFL) Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has disbursed a total of 365,408 loans (62% women) amounting to Rs 14.93 billion to the borrowers during July 2022 to March 2023 under the Interest Free Loan (IFL) Programme.

Whereas cumulatively from July 2019 to March 2023, a total of 2,303,046 loans (52% women) amounting to Rs 85.16 billion have been disbursed.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday, the programme is being executed through 736 Loan Centers/Branches in about 81 districts by 26 POs across the country.

Since July 2019, PPAF is implementing phase II of the government's IFL Programme to support productive microenterprise activities of the poor, vulnerable and marginalized households in Pakistan.

As many as 2.8 million IFLs will be provided (50,000 loans per month) over four years to 1.7 million households for income diversification and business expansion purposes.