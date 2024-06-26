PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with the Center for Peace Development (CPD), BRDS, and IDO, organized a seminar to celebrate World Environment Day. Themed "Our Land, Our Future," the seminar aimed to raise awareness about the adverse effects of climate change on human lives and the environment and the role of all stakeholders in addressing this issue effectively.

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail was the chief guest of the seminar. The seminar highlighted climate change as the biggest challenge of the 21st century, especially for Pakistan, one of the top five countries most affected by its extraordinary impacts.

While addressing the seminar, Governor Mandokhail urged the need to strengthen public-private partnerships to mitigate the risks of climate change. He quoted an environmental expert who discussed the water scarcity issue in Quetta, stating that the city needs another 300 years to control the alarming degree of water depletion. Human and livestock lives are in danger due to environmental hazards, a series of natural disasters, and public indifference caused by government neglect, Mandokhail deplored.

He added that almost 70% of people in Balochistan are dependent on agriculture and cattle, and if a coordinated plan is not developed, there will be dire repercussions in the near future, which need immediate attention and consistent policies to overcome this issue.

To reduce the threat posed by climate change, natural disasters, deforestation, and land degradation, he urged for changing legislation and planting saplings domestically. He emphasized the need to conserve the environment. The governor praised the PPAF and CPD for their efforts to raise public awareness of the negative effects of climate change among the public, academic community, and lawmakers.

Nadir Gul Barech, CEO of PPAF, said, “World Environment Day is an essential platform to bring global attention to the critical environmental issues we face. Educating our youth about these challenges is crucial. Through awareness and education, we can inspire individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to take meaningful environmental actions.”

Barech emphasized the severe impacts of climate change on agriculture and health. "Altered precipitation patterns and extreme weather events directly impact farmers, especially smallholders.

Rising temperatures expand the range of vector-borne diseases, disproportionately affecting poorer communities," he noted.

Highlighting PPAF's initiatives, Barech said, "We advocate for climate-friendly policies and empower communities for sustainable resource management. Our projects focus on renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and resilient infrastructure."

During a panel discussion on Land Restoration, Combating Desertification, and Drought Resilience, Dr. Rubaba Buledi, advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, stated that women bear the brunt of the natural calamities brought on by climate change.

"Women, who make up half of Pakistan's population, suffer greatly from natural disasters. Their lives are dismal because they are confined to houses and makeshift settlements without access to adequate healthcare or educational resources." She underlined that in order to lessen the damages brought on by natural disasters, we must work together.

Ghulam Muhammad, Chief Conservator of the Forest Department, discussed the Forest Department's efforts in combating desertification through afforestation and reforestation, emphasizing the need to protect existing forests and increase forest cover with local community collaboration.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Balochistan, provided insights into the impact of climate change on water resources and agriculture in Balochistan, advocating for climate-smart agricultural practices and efficient irrigation techniques to build drought resilience.

Dr. Tahir Rasheed, CEO of BRSP, highlighted BRSP's community-driven projects aimed at restoring degraded lands and improving agricultural practices, stressing the importance of empowering local communities for sustainable land management.

Former MPA Qadir Nael regretted that Pakistan has not prioritized environmental issues, despite global efforts to mitigate climate change's negative effects, and stressed that addressing this issue should be a top priority to avoid catastrophic consequences.

Earlier, the CEO of CPD introduced the PPAF’s flagship program, the Restoration of Social Services (RSS) project. The CEO explained that the RSS project aims to strengthen community resilience against climate change through sustainable practices and innovative solutions.