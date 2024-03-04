Open Menu

PPAF Honoured With Int’l Energy Workforce Award 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been awarded the International Energy Workforce Award 2024 by the Energy Institute (EI), United Kingdom

The Renewable Energy Programme of PPAF stood out among entries from 29 countries, highlighting its commitment to building a diverse and skilled workforce for combating climate change in remote areas of Pakistan. 

The Renewable Energy Programme of PPAF stood out among entries from 29 countries, highlighting its commitment to building a diverse and skilled workforce for combating climate change in remote areas of Pakistan.

According to the PPAF, the Renewable Energy Programme has so far implemented over 3800 projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.8MW, benefiting over 300,000 people.

The program has had a positive impact on the lives of beneficiary communities, improving their quality of life, increasing economic activity and reducing the environmental impact.

Every year, the EI Awards recognise organizations and teams globally that are making significant impacts in workforce development, engagement, and technical innovation.

PPAF is dedicated to promoting equity, diversity and inclusion, and fostering future talents for the energy transition through collaborations with partners.

