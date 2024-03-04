PPAF Honoured With Int’l Energy Workforce Award 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been awarded the International Energy Workforce Award 2024 by the Energy Institute (EI), United Kingdom
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been awarded the International Energy Workforce Award 2024 by the Energy Institute (EI), United Kingdom.
The Renewable Energy Programme of PPAF stood out among entries from 29 countries, highlighting its commitment to building a diverse and skilled workforce for combating climate change in remote areas of Pakistan.
According to the PPAF, the Renewable Energy Programme has so far implemented over 3800 projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.8MW, benefiting over 300,000 people.
The program has had a positive impact on the lives of beneficiary communities, improving their quality of life, increasing economic activity and reducing the environmental impact.
Every year, the EI Awards recognise organizations and teams globally that are making significant impacts in workforce development, engagement, and technical innovation.
PPAF is dedicated to promoting equity, diversity and inclusion, and fostering future talents for the energy transition through collaborations with partners.
Recent Stories
Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal yea ..
ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings
PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”
IHC seeks arguments in audio leak case
WASA disconnects 1316 connections over default
Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela
Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers
UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan
Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic tie ..
C
WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal year10 minutes ago
-
ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings10 minutes ago
-
PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”10 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks arguments in audio leak case10 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 1316 connections over default10 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela18 minutes ago
-
Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers18 minutes ago
-
Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic ties anniversary18 minutes ago
-
C18 minutes ago
-
WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects27 minutes ago
-
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation27 minutes ago
-
Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles22 minutes ago