PPAF launches 'Restoring Social Services and Climate Resilience' project in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has taken a monumental step towards revitalising flood-affected communities in Punjab with the launch of the 'Restoring Social Services and Climate Resilience' project.

The initiative aims to bring about sustainable development and resilience in 17 union councils across six districts: Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur, and Okara.

The project is designed to address the extensive damage caused by last year's devastating floods, which severely impacted these regions. It focuses on restoring basic social services, retrofitting climate-resilient community infrastructure, improving income and food security, and enhancing knowledge and capacity-building among communities, government, and policymakers.

At the launching event, Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Minorities Affairs of Punjab, praised PPAF and its partner organisations for their proactive initiative. "The PPAF's work to uplift the socioeconomic conditions of marginalised communities is exemplary," Arora stated. "They consistently deliver critical support and resources to those in need. Their commitment to sustainable development and resilience is truly commendable," he added.

Discussing the project, he highlighted, "The floods last year left a significant mark on our communities, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive rebuilding efforts." He emphasised the project's critical role in restoring essential services by supporting the rehabilitation of health, education, water, sanitation, and communal facilities. The initiative also includes improving access to crucial infrastructure, such as flood protection works and the restoration of damaged irrigation channels, to promote sustainable practices.

Arora assured the audience of the Punjab government's unwavering support and underscored the importance of coordinated efforts. "With the upcoming monsoon season posing a significant flood risk, we must develop comprehensive strategies to prevent duplication of efforts and ensure high-quality service delivery," he urged. He stressed that close coordination is essential to guarantee the sustainability of ongoing restoration work and mitigate future risks.

Nadir Gul, Chief Executive Officer of PPAF, outlined the project's goals and anticipated outcomes. "This flagship program underscores our commitment to restoring social services and building climate resilience in flood-affected communities," Gul stated. He explained that the project aims to support the Government of Pakistan's poverty alleviation efforts through climate-resilient sustainable development. Specific objectives include restoring access to social services for flood-affected communities and strengthening the resilience of disaster-prone rural communities and local governments.

Highlighting PPAF's dedication to gender equality, Gul noted, "Women will receive 50% of productive assets, and our training will focus on leadership, public speaking, decision-making, and economic empowerment. This initiative is about more than just rebuilding; it’s about creating a sustainable and equitable future for all."

The launch of the 'Restoring Social Services and Climate Resilience' project signifies a pivotal moment in rebuilding and enhancing the resilience of flood-affected communities in Punjab. This collaborative effort between PPAF, its partners, and the government showcases a shared commitment to fostering a sustainable and resilient future for all.