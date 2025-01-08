PPAF leads in promoting social cohesion, unity, interfaith harmony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Paigham-e-Pakistan, and the Centre for Peace and Development (CPD), organized a seminar to commemorate the Gurpurab (birthday) of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj.

The event held at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Tahir Khan Road, Quetta, highlighted interfaith harmony and social cohesion as essential pillars for sustainable development.

The seminar brought together representatives from various faiths, government and private sectors, and civil society to foster dialogue, inclusivity, and unity among communities. This seminar underscored the collective commitment of PPAF, its partners, and stakeholders to promote inclusivity, mutual respect, and collaboration among diverse communities, paving the way for a more united and cohesive society.

Dr. Atta Ur Rehman, the chief guest of the event, emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of unity in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity, and we must celebrate this richness by promoting dialogue and understanding across all faiths. Today’s event reminds us of the power of collaboration and shared values in overcoming challenges and building a prosperous, harmonious society,” he stated. “Islam’s principles of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. “Islam promotes unity and compassion among all people, and today’s event demonstrates how faith communities can collaborate to address common challenges,” he further added.

Dr. Abdul Rehman, Provincial Lead, PPAF, said that Pakistan, with its rich cultural and religious tapestry, is home to people of various faiths, each contributing immensely to the nation's progress and social cohesion. He underscored the organization’s commitment to promoting social cohesion and sustainable development in Balochistan. "Today, as we come together to celebrate solidarity and unity, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a society where diversity is embraced, and all communities, regardless of their faith, can live in peace and harmony” he further added.

Welcoming participants, Dr. Nasrullah, CEO of CPD, highlighted the critical role of interfaith harmony in building resilient communities. “This celebration of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj’s Gurpurab reflects the shared values of unity, compassion, and peace that bind us together. Such events enable us to bridge divides, build trust, and strengthen the bonds of our society,” he said.

Jazbeer Singh, representing the Sikh community, shed light on Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj’s teachings, emphasizing their relevance to today’s challenges. “Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life is a beacon of inspiration, encouraging us to rise above differences and work collectively for humanity's betterment,” he remarked.

Priest Siman Bashir, speaking for the Christian community, reinforced the universal values of love and respect. “Through gatherings like this, we weave stronger social fabric, ensuring a peaceful coexistence rooted in mutual respect,” he noted.

Qari Abdul Rasheed highlighted Islam’s teachings of peaceful coexistence and respect for all faiths. “Our shared humanity transcends differences. It is imperative to uphold the dignity and rights of all people and celebrate the diversity that enriches our lives,” he said.

Allama Hashim Mosovee emphasized the need for proactive efforts in fostering interfaith harmony. “Islam advocates peace and tolerance, ensuring the protection of all individuals’ rights, regardless of their faith or background. Celebrating diversity strengthens our collective resolve to address differences through dialogue,” he said.

Sudheer Kumar, Head of the Hindu community, added, “Faith and culture inspire us to work for collective progress and harmony. Events like this showcase how communities can unite to promote mutual respect and shared goals.”

The event also featured a vibrant cultural performance by Sikh children, showcasing their community's heritage and adding to the spirit of celebration.