Open Menu

PPAF Shines With Double Awards At National Olive Gala

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 06:19 PM

PPAF shines with double awards at National Olive Gala

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has achieved a significant milestone by earning two prestigious recognitions at the 2nd Grand National Olive Gala, organized by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has achieved a significant milestone by earning two prestigious recognitions at the 2nd Grand National Olive Gala, organized by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Islamabad.

This event celebrated outstanding contributions to Pakistan’s burgeoning olive sector, and PPAF emerged as a standout participant among numerous contenders.

Out of 71 stakeholders, PPAF was honored for its exemplary contributions to promoting the olive value chain.

This recognition highlights its consistent efforts and commitment to advancing the sector. Additionally, the Olive Oil Processing Plant (OPP) in Lower Dir, established under the Government of Italy’s Programme for Poverty Reduction and implemented by SRSP, was awarded for its top-notch management and processing, outperforming 27 olive mills nationwide.

These achievements reaffirm PPAF’s dedication to fostering sustainable agricultural growth and economic opportunities through impactful collaboration with its donors and partners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Oil Italy Dir Event Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Min ..

UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Centra ..

7 minutes ago
 Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified dig ..

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..

11 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates N ..

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..

21 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with lau ..

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

21 minutes ago
 UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

11 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportuniti ..

Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..

11 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SB ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down

11 minutes ago
 World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

51 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

56 minutes ago
 Asian markets struggle after more weak China data

Asian markets struggle after more weak China data

7 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan