PPAF Shines With Double Awards At National Olive Gala
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 06:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has achieved a significant milestone by earning two prestigious recognitions at the 2nd Grand National Olive Gala, organized by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Islamabad.
This event celebrated outstanding contributions to Pakistan’s burgeoning olive sector, and PPAF emerged as a standout participant among numerous contenders.
Out of 71 stakeholders, PPAF was honored for its exemplary contributions to promoting the olive value chain.
This recognition highlights its consistent efforts and commitment to advancing the sector. Additionally, the Olive Oil Processing Plant (OPP) in Lower Dir, established under the Government of Italy’s Programme for Poverty Reduction and implemented by SRSP, was awarded for its top-notch management and processing, outperforming 27 olive mills nationwide.
These achievements reaffirm PPAF’s dedication to fostering sustainable agricultural growth and economic opportunities through impactful collaboration with its donors and partners.
