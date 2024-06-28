PPAF signs Rs183m agreement to enhance education in Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has signed grant agreements amounting to PKR 183 million with three key organisations in Sindh and one in Gilgit-Baltistan under its Continued School Support Project (CSSP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has signed grant agreements amounting to PKR 183 million with three key organisations in Sindh and one in Gilgit-Baltistan under its Continued School Support Project (CSSP).

This funding will bolster 54 schools spread across seven districts includingTharparkar, Badin, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, and Ghizar, according to a communique here on Friday.

The initiative aims to sustain operations in 40 existing schools managed by Indus Resource Centre (IRC), Baanhn Beli (BB), Badin Rural Development Society (BRDS), and Mountain Institute of Education and Development (MIED). Additionally, MIED will oversee 14 new schools in Ghizar. Over the next 36 months, the project aims to contribute to SDG4 by enrolling 11,500 students, ensuring that 40% of them, specifically girls, have access to quality education.

Under CSSP, PPAF’s support includes the provision of teaching and non-teaching staff, capacity building for teachers and school management committees, classroom renovation and repairs, and the supply of furniture and teaching aids.

Furthermore, the project encompasses initiatives such as transportation for teachers and girl students, health and hygiene awareness sessions, sports activities, tree plantation drives, and educational visits.

Nadir Gul Barech, CEO, PPAF, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to education, he said, “PPAF’s initiatives have positively impacted over 400,000 students in rural and marginalised areas of Pakistan, including 10,000 blind and deaf children.

This agreement with our esteemed partners reinforces our dedication to delivering quality education to all children, fostering an inclusive and empowering learning environment.”

Executive Director of Indus Resource Centre highlighted, “PPAF’s support to our 21 schools under the CSSP has been instrumental. With PPAF as our primary contributor among multiple donors, community involvement has increased girls' educational access, and woen’s participation in School Management Committees (SMCs) has empowered them in decision-making.”

Younas Bandhani, CEO of Baanhn Beli, praised PPAF for significantly boosting enrolment, particularly among girls, and enhancing community engagement in school management. He remarked, “Our trained teachers and strengthened government partnerships have improved retention rates, empowering children to advocate for education and encourage more out-of-school youth to re-engage in education.”

Reflecting on CSSP outcomes, Dr A. B. Akash Ansari, CEO, acknowledged, “PPAF’s support in Badin has led to improved student retention and performance, prompting local government action to construct a new school building in our area.”