PPAF Successfully Tests Its 306KW Micro Hydro Power Project At Gazain, Chitral

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 02:56 PM

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has successfully completed the testing of its 306 KW Micro Hydro Power Project at village Gazain, district Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chitral (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2019) Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has successfully completed the testing of its 306 KW Micro Hydro Power Project at village Gazain, district Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, a special ceremony was organized on the eve of Chinese Independence Day in solidarity with Chinese engineers who are diligently working to the completion of the Hydro Power Project in the remote areas of Pakistan.

The Chinese engineers were excited for this wonderful reception on the occasion of Chinese Independence Day and appreciated the commitment of PPAF, AKRSP and the members of community for successful completion of Hydro Power Project in far-flung off-grid areas.

The Micro Hydro Power Project funded by KfW and implemented by PPAF, will provide electricity to 335 households with the population of over 3,000 individuals residing in the hard terrain of village Gazeen, Yarkhoon Valley, Upper Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Chinese engineers are commissioning the micro hydro power projects at the sites.

Two other projects of 200 KW will benefit 700 households in Upper Dir and over 200 houses in Chitral respectively.

PPAF is leading electrification drive of off-grid and remote areas through clean, green and reliable energy resources. The Renewable Energy team has initiated the final testing and commissioning of four completed mini hydropower projects (MHP) under the KfW funded HRE Project in Upper Dir and Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the support of Chinese engineers, project consultants and partner organisations. The project is being implemented by PPAF in strategic partnerships with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP), National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), Community Motivation & Development Organisation (CMDO) and Social Action Bureau for Assistance in Welfare & Organisational Networking (SABAWON).

The final testing and commissioning include continuous operation of plant for at least 72 hours on varying load and discharge, full load testing and other technical tests. Commissioning of one more MHP at Golain, district Chitral is also underway. The team is expected to complete the process of commissioning of four MHPs in a month’s time.

