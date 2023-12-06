Open Menu

PPAF To Equip Women With Digital Literacy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

PPAF to equip women with digital literacy

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is implementing Ba-Ikhtiar Project (Digital Hub and Women strivers) to impart vocational training to the women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is implementing Ba-Ikhtiar Project (Digital Hub and Women strivers) to impart vocational training to the women entrepreneurs.

According to an official source, the initiative is aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Haripur through equipping them with the digital literacy.

PPAF will provide Digital Literacy training to 100 ambitious females over the next year, helping them boost their marketing skills using digital platforms.

Ufone 4G will be providing smartphones along with mobile sim and internet connectivity to facilitate the digital literacy training process, under this project.

 

While the PPAF’s on-ground project implementing partner National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) is responsible for skills and vocational training of the women entrepreneurs through TEVTA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Alongside, the project offers life skills and financial literacy training, covering topics like mobile wallets, bank accounts, and opportunities in micro-finance services for enhancing businesses of the talented entrepreneurs and fostering their increased income generation.

With presence in 147 districts of the country through its partnerships with 130 organisations, PPAF initiated strategic development from grassroots levels, prioritizing the communities in the direst conditions first, so the society moves towards a secure future, together.

The institution’s strategic approach through time has focused on building and supporting value-based institutions of, for and by the people that is essential for giving voice to and empowering them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Bank Hub 4G Women From PTCL

Recent Stories

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's ..

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's cricket

7 minutes ago
 Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

7 minutes ago
 The University of the Punjab (PU), University of N ..

The University of the Punjab (PU), University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada sign ..

7 minutes ago
 SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant paymen ..

SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant payment service

7 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

1 hour ago
 Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

7 minutes ago
Nation should have no doubt about general election ..

Nation should have no doubt about general elections on Feb 8: Caretaker Prime Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU ..

COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU for strengthening scientific ..

7 minutes ago
 Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate ..

Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate change

7 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

7 minutes ago
 Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horr ..

Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horror': UN

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan