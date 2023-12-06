PPAF to equip women with digital literacy

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is implementing Ba-Ikhtiar Project (Digital Hub and Women strivers) to impart vocational training to the women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is implementing Ba-Ikhtiar Project (Digital Hub and Women strivers) to impart vocational training to the women entrepreneurs.

According to an official source, the initiative is aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Haripur through equipping them with the digital literacy.

PPAF will provide Digital Literacy training to 100 ambitious females over the next year, helping them boost their marketing skills using digital platforms.

Ufone 4G will be providing smartphones along with mobile sim and internet connectivity to facilitate the digital literacy training process, under this project.

While the PPAF’s on-ground project implementing partner National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) is responsible for skills and vocational training of the women entrepreneurs through TEVTA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Alongside, the project offers life skills and financial literacy training, covering topics like mobile wallets, bank accounts, and opportunities in micro-finance services for enhancing businesses of the talented entrepreneurs and fostering their increased income generation.

With presence in 147 districts of the country through its partnerships with 130 organisations, PPAF initiated strategic development from grassroots levels, prioritizing the communities in the direst conditions first, so the society moves towards a secure future, together.

The institution’s strategic approach through time has focused on building and supporting value-based institutions of, for and by the people that is essential for giving voice to and empowering them.