PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and the University of Wah (UW) have entered into a transformative partnership to advance collaborative efforts for poverty alleviation and sustainable development. This partnership was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Nadir Gul Barech, Chief Executive Officer of PPAF and Prof. Dr. Khurram Shahzad, Dean Management Sciences, University of Wah here Friday.

This collaboration seeks to bridge academia and industry, leveraging PPAF’s extensive field expertise and UW’s academic resources to address pressing socio-economic challenges. The agreement focuses on fostering inclusive and innovative solutions for underprivileged communities in Pakistan. Under the partnership, research conducted by UW students and faculty will be shared with PPAF, while the organization will also provide opportunities for students to engage in field research and internships at its Islamabad office. Both parties will explore innovative projects, participate in joint research and training initiatives, and actively involve each other in conferences, roundtables, and other relevant activities to strengthen dialogue on sustainable development.

Nadir Gul Barech, CEO PPAF underscored the importance of this partnership, highlighting how it aligns with PPAF's mission to drive sustainable development by empowering communities and fostering innovation. He emphasized, “This partnership is a step forward in mobilizing our collective resources and expertise to create solutions that are not only innovative but also sustainable and community-driven.

By bridging the gap between academia and development practice, we aim to nurture the next generation of change makers who will lead the fight against poverty and inequality. The involvement of students and researchers from the University of Wah will add valuable academic insights and fresh perspectives to our initiatives, further strengthening our efforts to uplift underprivileged communities across Pakistan. Together, we will create pathways for inclusive growth and ensure that no one is left behind in the journey toward socio-economic progress.” He also reiterated PPAF’s commitment to fostering partnerships with institutions like UW to drive impactful change, stressing that collaborative efforts such as these are crucial in addressing the complex challenges facing marginalized communities.

Prof. Dr. Khurram Shahzad, Dean Management Sciences, added that the students and faculty of UW were eager to contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation through this impactful collaboration with PPAF.

This agreement reflects the shared vision of PPAF and UW to foster sustainable development and create a brighter future for underprivileged communities across Pakistan. It underscores a steadfast commitment to driving positive change through innovation, research and collaboration, he expressed.