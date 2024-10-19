PPC delegation calls on President SCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem has praised the media for highlighting genuine issues of the business community and downtrodden segments of the society.

He was talking to a delegation of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) that called on him at Chamber House.

The delegation that was led by PPC President Arshad Aziz Malik included PPC General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Vice President Tayyab Usman, Finance Secretary Rizwan Sheikh, senior member Farman Lala and senior photojournalist Muhammad Shahzad.

The SCCI eulogized the sacrifices and services of journalists and said that they have played a crucial role in the improvement and transformation of society.

He added that SCCI gives due worth to the sacrifices and services of the media and their dedication and struggle to support the business community and raise their issues in and outside the parliament.

He also stressed the need for a fiscal relief package for the business community to revive economic and trade activities in KP.

APP/mds/